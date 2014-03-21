FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's Applus likely to seek market listing in April - source
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's Applus likely to seek market listing in April - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background, Carlyle no comment)

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Spanish industrial testing and inspection firm Applus is likely to go ahead with an initial public offering of its shares in early April, a source said on Friday.

The Barcelona-based company was seeking a valuation of 2.2-2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion), another source said.

Applus has profited from a growing environmental movement and calls for better health and safety standards in the energy industry following disasters such as BP’s Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

Last year it was reported that the firm, which was acquired by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle in 2007, had appointed Morgan Stanley and UBS to run the listing on the Madrid exchange.

Carlyle declined to comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.