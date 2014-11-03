FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applus 9-month revenue up 2.1 pct at 1.2 bln euros
November 3, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Applus 9-month revenue up 2.1 pct at 1.2 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Applus Services SA :

* 9-month revenue of 1.2 billion euros up 2.1 percent

* 9-month adjusted operating profit up 5.7 percent at 118 million euros

* 9-month net profit of 15 million euros compared to loss of 76 million euros in prior year

* Sees organic revenue growth at constant exchange rates in mid-single digits range for full year

* Sees increase in the margin resulting in strong operating profit and cash flow growth Source text: bit.ly/1vCajXP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

