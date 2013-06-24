FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apps pinpoint locations of nearby concerts for music lovers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
June 24, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

Apps pinpoint locations of nearby concerts for music lovers

Natasha Baker

3 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Music lovers looking for a nearby concert can turn to apps that detect a person’s location and list nearby live events based on the type of tunes they and their friends like.

Apps such as Bandsintown and Songkick scan fans’ music libraries on their mobile devices and iTunes, along with music streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora and SoundCloud, to learn musical preferences so fans never miss a show.

Bandsintown also shows users which bands their friends are heading to see.

“There are two reasons why someone might go to a concert. The first is that they like a particular style of music or the artist. The second is that it’s a social event with friends,” said Julien Mitelberg, the CEO of New-York based Bandsintown.

The app makes recommendations for concerts nearby and notifies users when friends indicate they are going to see a show. Users can also invite friends using the app, which is available worldwide for iPhone and Android.

Songkick, which is available worldwide for iPhone and Android, gathers information from ticket vendors, websites and newspapers to compile its database of concerts.

An app from music streaming service Rhapsody, called Rhapsody Concerts, shows upcoming concerts nearby and lets users stream a band’s albums before deciding whether to buy tickets.

“Our customers like to go see live music. But there weren’t really any services out there that combined an unlimited catalog of songs with live music discovery,” said Paul Springer, senior vice president of product at Rhapsody International, which is based in Seattle.

Thrillcall, which started four years ago, lets users buy tickets for any concert in every major city from their iPhone and Android apps.

The company also introduced exclusive offers in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco that allow fans to meet the band, bypass lines and buy VIP tickets and merchandise.

Matthew Tomaszewicz, co-founder of Thrillcall, said one of the main benefits of the app is that users can buy tickets to shows in two clicks on the app.

About 100,000 concerts are available in the app at any time. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.