FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity leads $20 mln funding round for start-up AppsFlyer
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity leads $20 mln funding round for start-up AppsFlyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile advertising measurement start-up AppsFlyer said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Growth Partners Europe.

Following the round, AppsFlyer has raised $28 million.

AppsFlyer said it will invest the funds in development of its product offerings, including new tools to help marketers measure the impact of their advertising and marketing campaigns.

It also aims to expand its growth by opening new offices throughout the world to complement existing offices in San Francisco, Tel Aviv and Beijing.

More than 4,000 advertisers use AppsFlyer software to measure and analyse over $1 billion in annual mobile ad spending, the company said.

Fidelity Growth Partners Europe is the venture and growth arm of Fidelity Worldwide Investment. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.