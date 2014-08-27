APR Energy revamps leadership; chairman to step down

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Power plant supplier APR Energy Plc said Chairman Mike Fairey would step down and be replaced by Chief Executive John Campion, in a revamp of the company’s leadership.

APR said Laurence Anderson would be promoted to CEO from president of the Jacksonville, Florida-based firm and it named Lee Munro as chief financial officer.

Munro, who worked for many years in General Electric Co’s European operations, is being promoted from senior vice president of strategy and systems at APR. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)