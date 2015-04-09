FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
APR Energy exits Yemen as tensions rise
April 9, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

APR Energy exits Yemen as tensions rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc said it had ceased operations in Yemen due to the escalating conflict in the country.

The company, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, has been operating in Yemen since 2012, providing 60 megawatts of power capacity, it said.

APR Energy also said it had received a notice from a customer in the South Pacific for early termination of a 60 megawatt contract.

The contract will now end in the third quarter of this year, three months ahead of its original termination date. It did not name the customer. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

