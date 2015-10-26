FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Power producer APR gets $253 mln offer from largest shareholder
October 26, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Power producer APR gets $253 mln offer from largest shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc said it had reached an agreement to be bought by a consortium that includes its largest shareholder, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd , in a deal valuing the power plant supplier at about 165 million pounds ($253 million).

APR said the 175 pence-per-share cash offer represents a premium of 87.7 percent to the stock’s closing price on Oct. 2, the last trading day before the company said it was talks to be bought by the consortium. ($1 = 0.6516 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

