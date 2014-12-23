FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
APR sees FY adjusted core earnings lower on Libya contract woes
December 23, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

APR sees FY adjusted core earnings lower on Libya contract woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc, which runs temporary power plants, said it expected full-year adjusted core earnings to be about 500-600 basis points lower than previous guidance, hurt by the suspension of its key Libyan operations.

The company suspended electricity generation in Libya last month pending completion of paperwork on a contract instrumental in it turning a profit last year.

APR, which rents out turbines and generators to overcome power shortages, also said on Tuesday it expected revenue for the year to be about $490 million - short of analyst estimates of $493.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

