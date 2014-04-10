SSP Energy to sell up to $75.2 mln of shares in APR Energy - source

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British electricity provider APR Energy is aiming to sell up to 44.8 million pounds ($75.2 million) of shares, after a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday that the company had priced the placement at 790-800 pence per share.

Goldman Sachs, which is running the accelerated bookbuilding process, said earlier that shareholder SSP Energy was selling down up to 5.6 mln ordinary shares in the company.