APR Energy revenue triples as electricity demand grows
July 29, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

APR Energy revenue triples as electricity demand grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc’s quarterly revenue more than tripled as the company extended contracts and signed new deals to provide power plants to regions where electricity is in short supply.

APR, which sets up power plants for disaster relief operations, major events and regions suffering electricity shortfalls, said it had been awarded an extension on a contract in Libya in the current quarter.

Revenue rose to $134 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from $44 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

