FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APR Energy profit rises 10 pct on demand from developing markets
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 21, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

APR Energy profit rises 10 pct on demand from developing markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - APR Energy Plc, the temporary power provider, reported a 10 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by new contracts amid higher demand for quick energy in developing markets.

The company, whose turbines and diesel generators lit up Japan in the aftermath of the 2011 earthquake, said its order backlog grew 80 percent to 11,592 megawatt-months in the year ended Dec. 31.

The company, which issued a profit warning in October as the start of certain operations and contract wins were delayed, said pro-forma pretax profit rose to $63.3 million from $57.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $265.7 million on a pro-forma basis.

A provider of turnkey power plants for electricity shortfalls, disaster relief and major events, APR’s clients are mostly located in developing markets such as Argentina, Burkina Faso and Yemen where demand for quick energy has been increasing.

APR Energy’s total fleet capacity, which indicates how well the company can meet energy demand, rose 46 percent to 1,311 megawatts.

APR shares closed at 824 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.