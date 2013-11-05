FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aprilia motorbikes to return to MotoGP in 2016
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 5, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

Aprilia motorbikes to return to MotoGP in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHO, Italy, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Aprilia motobikes will start competing again in the MotoGP Championship in 2016 after last racing in that category in 2004, the chairman of the company that owns the brand said on Tuesday.

“In 2016 Aprilia will return to MotoGP to win and match the success it had in the Superbike. We’ve got two years of work ahead of us,” Roberto Colaninno said on the sidelines of a motorbike fair in Milan.

Colaninno is chairman of Italian motorcycle and scooter maker Piaggio.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.