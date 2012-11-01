FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AptarGroup's profit falls; sees weak 4th qtr
November 1, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

AptarGroup's profit falls; sees weak 4th qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Packaging products maker AptarGroup Inc posted lower quarterly results, hurt by a strong dollar and soft demand for its products, and the company forecast a weak fourth-quarter profit.

Aptar forecast earnings of 53 cents to 58 cents per share for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting a profit of 62 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s third-quarter profit fell to $42.1 million, or 62 cents per share, from $49.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 2 percent to $589.6 million.

Shares of the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company closed up 4 percent at $53.13 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

