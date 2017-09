Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :

* Says due to current fall in price of oil, Alpha Petrovision Holding AG has decided, for the time being, to suspend its planned investments in expansion of Caddo Pine

* Says as a result, APV will not take out the loan of 5.0 million Swiss francs ($5 million) offered by Walter Meier or a company controlled by him