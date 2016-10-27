Patent office defends burden-shifting regulations in en banc case

Burden-shifting regulations the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office applies during the inter partes review process are necessary to safeguard patent quality and are a reasonable way of implementing the reforms Congress mandated in the America Invents Act, the agency told the full panel of the nation's top patent court on Wednesday.

The USPTO defended its regulations in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which will hold an en banc hearing on a petition by Aqua Products Inc, a New Jersey-based maker of robotic pool cleaners that is a subsidiary of the Spanish firm Fluidra S.A.

