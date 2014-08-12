FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aqualis: Øystein Stray Spetalen has 15.2 pct after transactions
August 12, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Aqualis: Øystein Stray Spetalen has 15.2 pct after transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Aqualis ASA : * Strata marine & offshore as, a company controlled by board member

øystein stray spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 purchased 50 000 000 shares at

NOK 0.80 per share * Tycoon Industrier AS, a company controlled by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold 9 523 810 shares at NOK 0.80 per share. * AS Ferncliff, a company controlled by board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold 21 476 190 shares at NOK 0.80 per share. Gross Management AS, a company associated to board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, has on 12 August 2014 sold 19 000 000 shares at NOK 0.80 per share. * After the transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a total holding of 195 459 508 shares in Aqualis ASA representing 15.2%( based on 1 283 873 287 outstanding shares). (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

