FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aquarius Platinum CEO Murray resigns
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 8, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Aquarius Platinum CEO Murray resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Aquarius Platinum, the fourth-largest platinum miner, has resigned with immediate effect, the company said on Monday, giving no reason for his departure.

A replacement for Stuart Murray, who was also chairman of the miner’s principal, South African subsidiary, will be considered “in due course”, it said in a statement.

Aquarius has been hit along with the rest of the South Africa-focused sector by labour unrest and soaring costs. It was forced to temporarily suspend operations at its Kroondal mine last month.

The miner in August reported a full-year loss for the 12 months ended June 30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.