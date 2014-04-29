FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aquarius Platinum third-quarter core earnings fall
#Basic Materials
April 29, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Aquarius Platinum third-quarter core earnings fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum Ltd, the world’s fourth-largest platinum miner, reported a fall in revenue and core operational earnings for the third-quarter from a year earlier.

The miner, which operates in South Africa’s platinum belt that is prone to labour unrest, said mine earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $11 million for the quarter ended March 31. It reported mine EBITDA of $30 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $60 million from $100 million a year ago. However, revenue and mine EBITDA rose from the previous quarter, driven by higher output at its key Kroondal mine. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

