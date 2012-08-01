FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aquarius Platinum says three die in security incident
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 1, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Aquarius Platinum says three die in security incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum said three people died and at least 20 were injured on Wednesday afternoon in a security incident at Kwezi shaft, a production unit at the Kroondal PSA near to Rustenburg in the North West Province of South Africa.

The company said about 200 people, some of whom were armed, forced their way onto the mine property. They were understood to be former employees of the mine’s mining contractor, who were dismissed following illegal strike action in June, it said.

The South African Police Service had taken charge of the situation to restore order, it said.

Operations at Kwezi shaft were immediately suspended, and management has evacuated around 450 morning shift employees to ensure their safety, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.