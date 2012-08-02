FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Aquarius reopens S.Africa shaft after deadly attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum has reopened the Kwezi shaft at its Kroondal mine in South Africa, where operations were suspended after a deadly attack at the site that left three dead and at least 20 injured, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“The night shift and the day shift have proceeded as planned and the situation is calm,” she told Reuters.

The company said on Wednesday about 200 people, some of them armed, forced their way onto mine property. They are believed to be former employees of a mining contractor, who were dismissed following an illegal strike in June, it said.

