#Basic Materials
November 5, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Aquarius Platinum appoints CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum Ltd said it named Chief Operating Officer Jean Nel chief executive, a month after industry veteran Stuart Murray left the company.

Nel joined Aquarius, the world’s fourth-largest platinum miner, in July 2011 and was appointed COO last month.

He is taking on the reins of the company at a time when the platinum sector in South Africa - home to nearly 80 percent of the world’s known platinum reserves - is battling the impact of falling prices, weak demand and soaring costs. Several mines there faced workers’ unrest recently.

Murray, a chemical engineer, resigned in October after more than a decade at the helm where he oversaw the growth of the company from a single mine to number four player.

Aquarius shares were down marginally at 38.93 pence at 0921 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. They have fallen about 18 percent since Murray resigned.

