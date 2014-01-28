FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aquarius Platinum's output rises amid regulatory uncertainty, higher costs
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 28, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Aquarius Platinum's output rises amid regulatory uncertainty, higher costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum Ltd, the world’s fourth-largest platinum miner, reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter output attributable to the company, despite higher cash costs at its key Kroondal mine in South Africa and a continued dip in platinum prices.

The miner, which operates in South Africa’s platinum belt that is prone to labour unrest, said attributable output rose to 84,528 ounces in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 78,987 ounces a year earlier.

Production attributable to Aquarius from its main operation at Kroondal, a venture with Anglo American Platinum in the northwest province of South Africa - rose to 55,152 ounces from 51,262 ounces.

However, cash costs at Kroondal rose 2 percent while prices of platinum group metals fall 9 percent from a year earlier.

Aquarius also said proposed tax changes and regulatory uncertainty in Zimbabwe had impacted its ability to plan future production levels and capital allocation for its Mimosa mine in the country.

Miners in Zimbabwe have felt the heat from President Robert Mugabe’s controversial “indigenisation” policy, which seeks to give local blacks majority stakes in foreign firms operating in the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.