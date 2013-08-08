Aquarius Platinum loss narrows as Kroondal mine output rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aquarius Platinum Ltd , the fourth-largest platinum producer in the world, reported a smaller full-year loss, as production increased at two of its operational mines - Kroondal in South Africa and Mimosa in Zimbabwe.

Headline loss before exceptional charges narrowed to $61 million for the year ended June 30 from $154 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 24 percent to $371 million.

The company said it took an impairment charge of $226 million against the carrying value of its mining assets.

Group attributable production, excluding operations on care and maintenance, rose 13 percent to 325,103 platinum group metal (PGM) ounces for the full year.

“Aquarius Platinum has had the flexibility of shutting high-cost operations, a flexibility not available to its platinum peers to the same extent. We believe the group has managed this process extremely well and is well-placed for improving global auto-market conditions,” Citi Research analyst Jon Bergtheil said in a note.

Labour disputes, union turf wars and weak prices have squeezed platinum producers in South Africa, home to a lion’s share of the precious metal that is predominantly used in jewellery and as a catalyst in the auto industry.

Aquarius Platinum’s shares were up marginally at 43 pence in early trade on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.