Swimming-Sjostroem ever more of a target after third gold

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjostroem raced to her third gold medal of the European championships on Friday with a 100 metres butterfly that only she has swum faster.

The 22-year-old world record holder, who won the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly earlier in the week, was nearly a second ahead of Danish silver medallist Jeanette Ottesen with a time of 55.89 seconds.

It was not the fastest time in the world this year, only because she had swum 55.68 a few weeks earlier in Sweden.

Sjostroem’s world record of 55.64 was set in Kazan, Russia, at last year’s world championships where she ended up with five medals.

A favourite for gold at the Rio Olympics -- American Dana Vollmer won in 55.98 at the 2012 Games in the same London pool -- Sjostroem said there was a lot of work still to do before August.

“I want to be in my best shape ever. I can’t just relax because I have a European gold medal, I need to keep on working and trying to improve a few things,” she told Reuters after collecting her medal.

“I still have a few weeks to go to do everything as good as possible.”

She conceded that at the moment, in Europe, she was competing mainly against herself.

“Yeah, but I am pretending I‘m not,” said the Swede, who has yet to win an Olympic medal but is now on everyone’s radar.

“I know that everyone wants to beat me and I can’t just relax. I need to keep on working and try to beat the guys or something.”

World record holder and defending champion Rikke Moeller Pedersen of Denmark won the 200m breaststroke in 2:21.69. Spain’s Jessica Vall Montero was second and Iceland’s Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir took the bronze.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri took his second title of the week in the 800m freestyle, a non-Olympic event, while compatriot Luca Dotto won the men‘s’ 100m free.

The semi-finals of the men’s 50m breaststroke, also not contested at the Olympics, had home fans cheering as Britons Adam Peaty and Ross Murdoch set the fastest times.

World champion Peaty, who has already won 100m breaststroke gold, touched out in 26.66 with Murdoch swimming 27.25.

A glitch with the electronic scoring in his heat then kept Peaty waiting for some 10 minutes poolside before the times finally flashed up.

“I knew it was going to be a good swim. It was probably the third or fourth fastest time of my career,” he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)