May 18, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Swimming-Paltrinieri wins 1,500m freestyle in European record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - World champion Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy swam the second fastest men’s 1,500 metres freestyle of all time on Wednesday to win gold at the European championships.

The 21-year-old defending champion was in a class of his own as he won in 14 minutes and 34.04 seconds to shatter his own European record, set at last year’s world championships in Russia, by a massive 5.63 seconds.

Only China’s Olympic champion Sun Yang, who won gold in the same pool in 2012 with a world record time of 14:31.02, has swum faster in the distance.

Paltrinieri was inside the world record pace between the 1,100 to 1,400 split times.

His team mate Gabriele Detti took a distant silver in 14:48.75 with Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Romanchuk finishing third in 14:50.33. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
