FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Aquila funding dispute with partner ACMI unresolved
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Aquila funding dispute with partner ACMI unresolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A dispute between Australia’s Aquila Resources and its joint venture partner in the $6 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore Project over funding is unresolved and has entered arbitration, Aquila said on Wednesday.

Aquila and its joint partner, private mining investment and trading group American Metals and Coal International (ACMI), had been in talks to conserve funds but the pair had not been able to agree on a budget for the 2012/13 financial year.

“A meeting of the Management Committee held today did not resolve the dispute,” Aquila said in a statement.

Aquila hopes to be shipping 30 million tonnes of ore yearly by mid-decade, making it one of the world’s top 10 producers. .

Shares in Aquila fell 4.5 percent to A$2.13. The value of iron ore miners has recently slumped on a drop in demand from Chinese steel mills.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.