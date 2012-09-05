Australia's Aquila funding dispute with partner ACMI unresolved

MELBOURNE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A dispute between Australia’s Aquila Resources and its joint venture partner in the $6 billion West Pilbara Iron Ore Project over funding is unresolved and has entered arbitration, Aquila said on Wednesday.

Aquila and its joint partner, private mining investment and trading group American Metals and Coal International (ACMI), had been in talks to conserve funds but the pair had not been able to agree on a budget for the 2012/13 financial year.

“A meeting of the Management Committee held today did not resolve the dispute,” Aquila said in a statement.

Aquila hopes to be shipping 30 million tonnes of ore yearly by mid-decade, making it one of the world’s top 10 producers. .

Shares in Aquila fell 4.5 percent to A$2.13. The value of iron ore miners has recently slumped on a drop in demand from Chinese steel mills.