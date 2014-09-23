Aquila Capital wins up to $500 mln real asset mandate from Asia

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Independent alternative asset manager Aquila Capital said on Tuesday it had won a mandate from an Asian institutional investor to invest in global real assets worth up to $500 million.

The group said it would focus on European real estate and global renewable energy projects.

The first investment, already acquired, is for three newly-built logistics centres in Germany. The total investment is around $43 million, Aquila said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)