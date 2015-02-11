FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada's net loss widens as costs rise
February 11, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Air Canada's net loss widens as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the largest airline in the country by revenue, reported a bigger net loss in the fourth quarter as costs rose.

The company’s net loss widened to C$100 million ($79.16 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$6 million, or 2 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based carrier’s operating revenue rose 7.3 percent to C$3.10 billion. ($1 = 1.2632 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

