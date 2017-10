SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s ARA Asset Management Ltd said on Wednesday it was exploring the possibility of listing a yuan-denominated real estate investment trust with assets in China.

Property fund manager ARA is part-owned by Hong Kong property giant Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd. It manages six listed REITs, including Singapore’s Suntec REIT and Hong Kong’s Hui Xian REIT (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)