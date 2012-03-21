FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ARA eyes yuan REIT listing in Singapore
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-ARA eyes yuan REIT listing in Singapore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds name of banks, other details)

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - ARA Asset Management Ltd , part-owned by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, is considering the listing of what would be Singapore’s first yuan-denominated property trust.

“One of the opportunities which the company is exploring includes the possible establishment and listing of a yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) with assets located in the People’s Republic of China,” ARA said in a stock market filing.

Sources familiar with the deal said Citigroup, DBS Group and Standard Chartered have already started working on the planned listing.

Citi and DBS declined to comment while Stanchart could not be reached.

Dow Jones said in a report on Tuesday that ARA will inject Chinese properties now held by its unlisted Dragon Fund II into the REIT.

ARA now manages six listed REITs, including Suntec REIT in Singapore and Hong Kong’s Hui Xian REIT.

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, another firm linked to Li, has a business trust listed in Singapore called Hutchison Port Holdings Trust that owns container port assets in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Charmian Kok; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.