FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ARA may raise about $790 mln in S'pore yuan REIT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 6 years ago

ARA may raise about $790 mln in S'pore yuan REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - ARA Asset Management Ltd’s planned initial public offering of a yuan-denominated real estate investment trust (REIT) in Singapore could raise as much as S$1 billion ($790.6 million), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

“The listing is targeted to be around June or July,” one of the sources told Reuters.

ARA, part-owned by Hong Kong property giant Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, is planning to inject Chinese office and retail properties from its flagship Asia Dragon Fund into Singapore’s first yuan-denominated REIT, sources said. ($1 = 1.2649 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim and John O‘Callaghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.