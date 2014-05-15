FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahraini lender ABC names Hopkins as CFO effective June 1 - statement
May 15, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Bahraini lender ABC names Hopkins as CFO effective June 1 - statement

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) has appointed Brendon Hopkins as group chief financial officer, who will replace the retiring incumbent Roy Gardner, the lender said on Thursday.

The appointment of Hopkins, who spent 18 years at Standard Chartered including as chief executive officer for Europe, will be effective as of June 1. Gardner had been CFO since 2009, the statement added.

Hopkins is the second experienced Standard Chartered banker to join ABC’s senior management in recent months.

In February, ABC announced that Ray Ferguson, at the time chief executive officer of Standard Chartered’s Singapore office, would join as group chief banking officer. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

