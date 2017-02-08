AMMAN Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian
investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought
Oger's 20 percent stake in Jordan's Arab Bank Group for $1.12
billion, the bank said on Wednesday.
It said the deal to buy the stake from Lebanon's Hariri
family which owns Oger was concluded by the consortium that
includes 40 investors, a majority of them Jordanian.
Masri led negotiations to buy stake after the family of
Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair dropped a $1.1 billion offer.
The stake is held by Oger Middle East Holding, which is
owned by the family of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad
al-Hariri.
