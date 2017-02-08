(Adds chairman buys quarter of the stake)
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN Feb 8 A consortium of Arab and Jordanian
investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih al Masri has bought a
20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion, the bank
said on Wednesday.
It said the deal to buy the stake from Oger Middle East
Holdings, part of the Lebanon's Hariri family business empire,
involved a consortium including 40 investors, a majority of them
Jordanian.
Masri, one of Jordan's major businessmen with stakes in
other banks and the hotel industry, led the negotiations after
the family of Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair dropped a planned
$1.1 billion offer.
A source close to the deal said Masri was the single largest
investor in the consortium, acquiring a quarter of the Hariri
family's 20 percent stake in the bank.
QInvest, a Qatari investment bank, said in a statement it
was the sole financial advisor to the consortium.
Masri told Reuters the purchase price was 6.25 dinars
($8.82) per share. Arab Bank's shares closed at 6.32 dinars on
Wednesday.
Arab Bank is one of the Arab world's largest privately owned
banks and operates in 30 countries. It owns 40 percent of Saudi
Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB.
Arab Bank's growth has long been tied to its regional and
global expansion. The bank has assets of more than $46 billion,
600 branches on five continents and a reputation for
withstanding political upheaval.
"This sale will enhance the stability of the banking sector
and is a vote of confidence in Jordan's economy at this time,"
Masri said.
Jordan's authorities, who consider Arab Bank a pillar of the
country's economy, had resisted any non-Jordanian investor
becoming the single largest shareholder in the bank.
Jordan had sought to prevent Hariri family business entities
from taking greater control at the bank nearly a decade ago.
Arab Bank's 2016 net profit rose 20 percent to $533 million
which it attributed to diversified operations and growth in
revenue from core banking activities.
Construction giant Saudi Oger began seeking buyers for its
stake in the bank over a year ago to help ease cashflow problems
brought on by difficulties in the Saudi building sector.
It owes around 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to banks, plus
billions more to contractors, suppliers and employees, sources
told Reuters in September.
The Arab Bank stake sale was expected to help it repay a
$1.03 billion loan from regional and international banks due to
mature this month.
