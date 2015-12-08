FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab Bank wins U.S. appeal over thousands of terror-finance claims
December 8, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Arab Bank wins U.S. appeal over thousands of terror-finance claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday that thousands of non-U.S. citizens could not pursue claims against Arab Bank Plc for providing support to militant groups behind attacks in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld a 2013 ruling that dismissed lawsuits against the Jordan-based bank, which a jury last year found liable for providing material support for Hamas in a trial pursued by Americans. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

