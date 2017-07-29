UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank says H1 net profit falls 2 pct to $415.2 mln

(Adds details, background)

AMMAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, reported a 2.3 percent fall in first-half net profit to $415.2 million from $424.9 million a year earlier. A statement released on Saturday by the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, said its loan book and overall operations continued to grow despite exchange-rate fluctuations. Total loans rose 4 percent to $24.7 billion as of the end of June, while deposits fell to $33.5 billion from $34.8 billion a year earlier. Chairman Sabih al Masri said the bank was able to "adjust to a challenging business climate in a difficult economic environment" thanks to its diversified operations. Arab Bank operates in 30 countries on five continents, and owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank ANB . CEO Nemeh Sabbagh said liquidity continued to be robust with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 68.2 percent. The bank's provisions coverage ratio for non-performing loans stood in excess of 100 percent. Net operational revenue rose 7 percent to $593.5 million excluding exchange rate fluctuations, the statement said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Jason Neely)