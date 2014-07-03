FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bahraini bank ABC to raise $500 mln loan, picks arrangers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Bahraini bank ABC to raise $500 mln loan, picks arrangers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corp chose four banks to arrange a $500 million loan of three years duration, a statement from the lender said on Thursday, with funds to be used for general business purposes.

The facility, to be arranged by HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Natixis and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, will pay an interest rate of 120 basis points above the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

Four other banks - Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered - have committed to subscribe to the loan, while an invitation to other lenders to join was sent out on Thursday, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.