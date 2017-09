DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Jordan-based Arab Bank on Wednesday reported first-half net profit up 7 percent year on year.

Net profit after tax and provisions for the bank, which has operations across a number of Middle Eastern countries, was $414.9 million, against $387.3 million in the opening six months of 2013, an emailed statement said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)