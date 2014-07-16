FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank posts 7 pct rise in first-half profit
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank posts 7 pct rise in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes dateline, adds quotes and further detail)

AMMAN, July 16 (Reuters) - Jordan-based Arab Bank reported a 7 percent increase in first-half net profit, underpinned by growing revenues.

Arab Bank has been expanding across several Middle Eastern countries and has built a reputation for stability in a region shaken by conflict and political upheaval, partly thanks to diversified investments.

Its net profit after provisions was $414.9 million, against $387.3 million in the opening six months of 2013, an emailed statement said. Net interest and commissions rose 3 percent and 7 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

Chief Executive Nemeh al-Sabbagh said the bank’s capital adequacy ratio was 14.15 percent at the end of June.

Arab Bank also owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank ANB. (Reporting by David French and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.