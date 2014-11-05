FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Arrow offers to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy
November 5, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Arrow offers to acquire Egypt's Arab Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Arrow Food Distribution has offered to acquire Egypt’s Arab Dairy Products for 57.12 Egyptian pounds ($7.98) per share, the Egyptian firm said on Wednesday.

The offer is higher than a rival bid of 56 pounds per share from Pioneers Holdings announced on Tuesday. Pioneers already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy.

Arab Dairy published a letter dated November 4 from Arrow food offering to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the company in a stock market statement. It said it would accept no less than a 51 percent controlling stake. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed, editing by Louise Heavens)

