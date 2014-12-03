FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Arla Foods to drop bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Arla Foods to drop bid for Egypt's Arab Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European dairy produce cooperative Arla Foods Amba has dropped its bid for Egyptian Arab Dairy Product Company, Arla Foods said on Wednesday.

The decision came after Denmark’s Arla completed due diligence on Arab Dairy Product Company.

“Our conclusion based on the study is that we will not make a binding offer to Arab Dairy,” said head of Arla’s Consumer International Finn S. Hansen in the statement.

Arla Foods said on Sept. 11 it has placed a non-binding bid for shares in the Egyptian company. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.