RPT-Egypt's Pioneers Holdings offers to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy
November 4, 2014

RPT-Egypt's Pioneers Holdings offers to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pioneers Holdings has offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy at 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the country’s stock exchange on Tuesday.

Pioneers already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy. The value of the offer for additional shares is more than 200 million Egyptian pounds.

1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound Reporting by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
