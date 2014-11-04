RPT-Egypt's Pioneers Holdings offers to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy

(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text unchanged)

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Pioneers Holdings has offered to buy 60.2 percent of Arab Dairy at 56 Egyptian pounds ($7.83) per share, the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement to the country’s stock exchange on Tuesday.

Pioneers already owns 25 percent of Arab Dairy. The value of the offer for additional shares is more than 200 million Egyptian pounds.