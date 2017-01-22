FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit
January 22, 2017

Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Arab National Bank said on Sunday it had received central bank approval to set up a fully owned subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements.

Establishing the subsidiary, located in the Cayman Islands, will have no impact on the company's current financial statements, the bank said.

Another Saudi bank, Alawwal Bank, said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to launch a subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)

