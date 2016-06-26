FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2016
June 26, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the first half of 2016, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The dividend would be the same as it paid in the corresponding period of last year.

The lender, 40 percent owned by Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, beat forecasts in the first quarter of 2016 despite reporting a 2.8 percent year-on-year fall in net profit. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by David French, editing by Larry King)

