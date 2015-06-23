Saudi bank ANB proposes 0.45 riyals/share dividend for H1 2015

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, has proposed distributing a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the first half of 2015, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The dividend would be the same as the corresponding period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The total distribution would be worth 450 million riyals, it said in the filing. ($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)