Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, beats forecasts
July 9, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Arab National Bank Q2 net profit rises 6.4 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, reported on Thursday a 6.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 835.3 million riyals ($222.8 million), compared to 785.4 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank to post a net profit of 824.8 million riyals for the quarter.

Arab National Bank is 40 per cent owned by Jordan’s largest lender Arab Bank. ($1 = 3.7497 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

