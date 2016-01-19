Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 5.5 pct, misses forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analyst forecasts as fees and commissions declined and credit provisions rose.

The bank made a net profit of 594.4 million riyals ($158.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 628.8 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2014, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the lender would make a fourth-quarter net profit of 691.2 million riyals.

Arab National Bank, 40 percent owned by Jordan’s largest lender Arab Bank, blamed the profit fall on a 4.2 percent decrease in operating income, which was caused by lower fee and commission income, plus higher provisions for credit losses. It did not provide further details.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The bank said last month it has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.55 riyals per share for the second half of 2015, in line with the payout for the same period of the previous year.