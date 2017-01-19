FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 4.9 pct, misses forecasts
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 4.9 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 4.9 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, according to a bourse statement.

* Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 565.1 million riyals ($150.8 million), compared to 594.4 million riyals a year earlier.

* Average forecast of three analysts: profit of 729.4 million riyals. Arab National Bank is 40 percent owned by Jordan's largest lender Arab Bank Group. ($1 = 3.7487 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.