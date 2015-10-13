FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Arab National Bank posts 2.2 pct rise in Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Arab National Bank posts 2.2 pct rise in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, marginally missing analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 764.2 million riyals ($203.8 million) compared to 747.9 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the lender would make a third-quarter net profit of 789.2 million riyals.

Arab National Bank, 40 percent owned by Jordan’s largest lender Arab Bank, cited a rise in operating income as a reason for the increase in earnings, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.