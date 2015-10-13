Saudi's Arab National Bank posts 2.2 pct rise in Q3 profit

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 2.2 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, marginally missing analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 764.2 million riyals ($203.8 million) compared to 747.9 million riyals in the same period last year, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average the lender would make a third-quarter net profit of 789.2 million riyals.

Arab National Bank, 40 percent owned by Jordan’s largest lender Arab Bank, cited a rise in operating income as a reason for the increase in earnings, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)