Saudi's Arab National Bank meets estimates with 5.6 pct Q3 profit dip

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arab National Bank, Saudi Arabia's seventh-largest lender by assets, reported a 5.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday that was broadly in line with analyst forecasts.

* Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 721.7 million riyals ($192.48 million), compared to 764.2 million riyals a year earlier, according to a bourse statement

* Average forecast of five analysts: 796.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)